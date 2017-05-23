Man held in Pakistan ‘went for terror training’

Mumbai Police suspect that the Jogeshwari resident arrested in Pakistan last week for allegedly not possessing travel documents may have gone there for terror training. Nabi Ahmed Sheikh, arrested by the police in Islamabad Friday, had been missing from his home since 2006, the police said. According to senior police officials, Sheikh’s family had not lodged a missing person’s complaint. They suspect Sheikh was one of several young men who travelled to Pakistan illegally through Jammu and Kashmir, Bangladesh and Nepal in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“He was just one of many youth from Mumbai who went missing during that time,” said a senior police official. However, officers from the Meghwadi police station made frequent inquires at the home in Jamil Chawl in Jogeshwari (East), where the Sheikh family lived until five years ago. “The police visit once every few months and ask for Nabi Ahmed,” said Dilip Solanki, who has rented the Sheikh family’s home. The eldest of five siblings, Sheikh’s younger brother Ali and a sister are married and live away from their parents. “The parents now live with their youngest daughters, who both have good jobs,” said Solanki.

Before they moved out of Jogeshwari, the Sheikh family operated an embroidery business from their home, Solanki said. “The parents ensured that all their children were educated,” he said. Solanki added that after finishing his education, Sheikh had also briefly worked in his parents’ embroidery business before suddenly going missing in 2006. “I do not know where he went, but the police began to visit the area after he left,” he said.

