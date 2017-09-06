Man held in Gurugram for impersonating as PMO official

The official said Atul held a US passport, as also a voter identity card from Gurugram, which is under probe The official said Atul held a US passport, as also a voter identity card from Gurugram, which is under probe

A 53-year-old Gurugram resident holding a United States passport was arrested for impersonating as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Tuesday. “Atul Kalsi of DLF Phase-1 here was arrested for impersonation on the complaint of the Divisional Commissioner’s staff and a case registered against him at the Civil Lines police station,” the official told IANS.

Atul allegedly posed as a high-level officer and made calls to senior officers. “He was caught when he went to Gurugram Divisional Commissioner’s Camp Office and his credentials were cross-checked,” the official said.

The official said Atul held a US passport, as also a voter identity card from Gurugram, which is under probe. The accused was on Tuesday presented in a local court, which sent him in judicial custody for 14 days.

