Man held in Delhi for ‘killing’ 11-yr-old brother-in-law

Police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and murdering his wife’s 11-year-old brother. The child’s body was recovered from Loni, Uttar Pradesh.

Police were initially clueless but later they zeroed in on the suspect, Prashant, 21, who is married to the deceased’s sister, said Ajit Kumar Singla, DCP (northeast).

The accused claimed that his relations with his in-laws were troubled since his marriage in July, 2016. He had lured the victim on the pretext of playing video games and took him to Loni, where he murdered him, Singla said.

