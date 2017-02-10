Man held for using yellow beacon on car

THE CRIME Branch of Mohali police on Thursday arrested Gagandeep Singh of Jalandhar, who was driving a yellow beacon-bearing car. When intercepted near Dera Bassi, he claimed to be close to some senior police officers and bureaucrats.

A fake driving licence was also recovered from Gagandeep. Police sources said his accomplice, who was also sitting in the car, introduced himself as a brother of one of the serving IG of Punjab Police, which was found to be a bogus claim. Inspector Atul Soni of the Crime Branch said preliminary questioning of Gagandeep revealed that he dealt in real estate and was fond of roaming in cars by using red and yellow beacons.

A case was registered at the Dera Bassi police station.

