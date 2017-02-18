Man held for using cancelled ticket to enter IGIA terminal

A man was on Saturday arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly using a cancelled ticket to gain entry into the international terminal area of the airport to see off a friend. The incident was reported at about 4.30 am when a man, identified as Sukhjit S, was noticed roaming suspiciously in the terminal by CISF security personnel, officials said.

Sukhjit, a resident of Ludhiana in Punjab, was apprehended. He confessed that he used the cancelled air ticket to Bahrain to get into the terminal area of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to see off his friend, they said.

The airline also confirmed to CISF staff that the said ticket was cancelled and was not valid. The man was later handed over to police as entering the airport using an invalid ticket is a criminal offence, the officials added.