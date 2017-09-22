Only in Express
  • Man held for trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 38.62 lakh

Man held for trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 38.62 lakh

On interrogation, the passenger confessed that the items were handed over to him by a person in Dubai and that he was instructed to give it to another person in Madurai, for a commission.

By: PTI | Chennai | Published:September 22, 2017 10:29 pm
madurai airport, madurai airport smuggling case, gold smuggling, indian news, indian express news Picture for representational purpose
Top News

A man was arrested at the Madurai airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 38.62 lakh into the country from Dubai, DRI officials said. Acting on a tip-off that gold concealed in various forms was being brought to Madurai from Dubai, officials intercepted a person who arrived on September 20 by a private airliner, a DRI release in Chennai said.

Upon checking the baggage of the passenger, officials noticed that certain items like pens, sandals, key rings, watches were found to be “abnormally” heavy and coated with nickel. Investigations revealed that 24-carat gold was hidden in metal parts inside the goods seized from the passenger. The total weight of gold was 1,380 grams valued at Rs 38.62 lakh, the release said.

On interrogation, the passenger confessed that the items were handed over to him by a person in Dubai and that he was instructed to give it to another person in Madurai, for a commission. The items carried by the passenger were seized and he was arrested under the Customs Act, 1962 for attempting to smuggle the gold, the release added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News

    Sep 22: Latest News