Man held for trying to sexually abuse woman

A man was arrested in Shamli district after he allegedly tried to sexually abuse a woman when she was alone at her home, a police official said on Monday. Dharmendra, 26, was arrested in Salem village on Sunday. According to Kandhla police station house officer O P Chowdhary, the accused tried to enter the 30-year-old woman’s residence when she was alone and tried to sexually abuse her.

The woman in her complaint said local residents rescued her after they heard her crying. The accused was beaten up by residents and later handed over to the police, Chowdhary said. A case has been registered and an investigation was on.

