Man held for ‘staging molestation’ in Bengaluru

After CCTV footage of sexual assault on a young woman in east Bengaluru triggered nationwide outrage last week, a 34-year-old sales executive was on Sunday arrested by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly staging a molestation involving his wife’s sister, as part of a complicated plan to marry her.

Irshad Khan, a resident of K G Halli, allegedly planned the incident after the CCTV footage of a sexual assault in Bengaluru grabbed eyeballs on national television last week.

Irshad allegedly staged the incident in front of a shop which had a CCTV camera, police said. He then approached the police with his sister-in-law, the victim, on Friday with a complaint alleging molestation by an unidentified person.

The accused was in love with his sister-in-law for three years and planned the incident after the girl’s family began looking for a groom for her, police said. Irshad staged the incident hoping that the marriage plans would be stalled over such an incident, police said.

Irshad denied his involvement in the incident during questioning, but he broke down when presented with evidence, police said.

“We have arrested Irshad under charges of criminal conspiracy. We will contemplate booking the victim for perjury based on evidence,” Hemanth Nimbalkar, Additional Commissioner of Police (east) said.

Recent incidents of alleged molestation have led to public anxiety and raised questions about women’s safety in the country’s IT capital.