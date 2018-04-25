Man held for sexually assaulting 11-year-old in Karaikal

Police said the girl was assaulted by her parents, and that the accused also got their associates to threaten her. (Representational) Police said the girl was assaulted by her parents, and that the accused also got their associates to threaten her. (Representational)

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbor while playing near his house, in the district, police said on Wednesday. Forty-year-old Arumugam of Karukalachery village was arrested on Wednesday, a day after the crime, they said.

Playing a game of hide and seek with her friends, the girl hid herself near Arumugam’s house when he dragged her into his house and sexually assaulted her, they added.

The minor girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the police, which conducted inquiry and arrested Arumugam this morning, police said.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

