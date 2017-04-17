Man held for raping mentally challenged teenager in Shahadra area

A man has been arrested for raping a 17-year-old mentally challenged teenage girl on Sunday, police said.

The accused, Prem, 60 gives e-rickshaws on rent and is a resident of New Sanjay Amar Colony in Shahadra area.

The incident took place at around 11.30 a.m when Prem, who is also a neighbor of victim, found her standing in the street.

“Prem lured her on the pretext of giving gifts and sweets and took her in his garage. He then raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone,” said a senior police officer said.

However, the victim later told her brotherm following which a complaint of rape has been registered against Prem by her family in Farsh Bazar police station, he said.

Police arrested Prem from his garage after the medical examination confirmed rape and booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

