Man held for rape in UP

Representational Image/ File Photo Representational Image/ File Photo

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a girl, making her obscene video and blackmailing her, police said. Shamim Qureishi was arrested by the police on Sunday after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly raping a teenaged girl, police said.

According to the FIR lodged by victim’s father, his daughter was abducted and raped by Shamim three months back and he also made her obscene video using which he was blackmailing her and raping her for the past three months. The matter came to light yesterday when the girl narrated the incident to her parents after which the FIR was registered.

