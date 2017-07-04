Man held for posting objectionable remarks on social media in Uttar Pradesh

The case was registered against the man on June 29 after some people protested against the objectionable remarks and demanded action. (Source: File) The case was registered against the man on June 29 after some people protested against the objectionable remarks and demanded action. (Source: File)

A 26-year-old man was today arrested for posting objectionable remarks on social media which could hurt the sensibilities of a particular religious community. According to SHO Umesh Roria, police has registered a case against the accused under sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of IPC.

He has also been booked under section 66 A of IT Act, the SHO said, adding the case was registered against the man on June 29 after some people protested against the objectionable remarks and demanded action.

