Man held for posting objectionable photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Facebook

A man has been arrested in Noida for allegedly posting an “objectionable” photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook. Police say Rahat Khan was arrested in the Dankaur area of Noida based on the complaint of Hindu Yuva Vahini, a youth outfit founded by Adityanath.

“A case has been registered and accused arrested,” Dankaur police station in charge Rajpal Tomar said. The complaint alleged that Khan uploaded the photo as well as made comments on his social media page.

Two days ago, a complaint was filed against a woman from Bengaluru for allegedly posting “obscene, morphed and tampered” photos of the UP CM on social media. The comlaint was made by BJP’s Yuva Morcha.

“The BJP Yuva Morcha members filed a complaint against Prabha N Belavangala for uploading objectionable posts on her Facebook page, depicting the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in a poor light,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) S Ravi said, according to a report in NDTV.

On March 21, four people were arrested separately in the state under the same category of offences, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Twenty-six year old Mohammed Salman, from Faridpur, Bareilly, was booked for morphing a picture of the Yogi and sharing it on WhatsApp, against whom the RSS’ student wing ABVP had made a complaint.

Another person, Jayprakash Yadav, hailing from Rehta Katari, Sonbhadra, was held for allegedly sharing a photo of the CM. In Yadav’s case, the complaint was made by a few BJP workers.

The Hindu Yuva Vahini had made a similar complaint against one Brijesh Srivastava in Varanasi, who was taken in by the police.

Abdul Razak was arrested in Ghazipur was held for allegedly posting an objectionable photo of the Yogi through a fake social media profile.

According to reports, District Magistrate Sanjay Khatri and police officials had to rush to the location members of the Hindu outfit had a run-in with kith and kin from Razak’s side.

Later, inspector Surendra Kumar Pandey informed that Razak had accepted the sharing of the image.

