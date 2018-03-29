Man held for operating fake branch of private bank in UP

A case has been registered in this connection at Ballia Kotwali and investigations are on, the SP said. (Representational photo) A case has been registered in this connection at Ballia Kotwali and investigations are on, the SP said. (Representational photo)

One person allegedly operating a fake branch of a private bank was arrested in Mulayam Nagar locality here, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police SP Ganguly said that following reports about a fake branch of Karnataka Bank Ltd, bank officials from Varanasi and Delhi came here yesterday and on the basis of their report, Vinod Kumar Kamble was arrested.

Over Rs 1.37 lakh cash, three computers, a laptop, two mobile phones, a printer, some bank passbooks, pay-in and deposit slips and other items were recovered from him, the SP said.

A case has been registered in this connection at Ballia Kotwali and investigations are on, the SP added.

