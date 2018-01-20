Man held for ‘offensive’ post with word ‘Modi’

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday in Rajasthan’s Jalore district for allegedly posting objectionable language on social media along with the word ‘Modi’. Police said that the man was taken into preventive custody after a memorandum was submitted by Hindu groups saying that the post was offensive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Police said that it will be clear whether the post was about the prime minister after an investigation. “Sajid Khan, 28, was arrested under section 151 CrPC (preventive custody) for posting objectionable language on Facebook with the word Modi. Hindu organisations submitted a memorandum demanding the man’s arrest,” said head constable Amar Singh from Bhinmal police station in Jalore district. Singh said that Khan works at an electronics shop and is a resident of Bhinmal area.

The police said that no FIR has been lodged so far and Khan has been taken into preventive custody under section 151 CrPC. “It is a matter of investigation whether the post was meant towards the prime minister. Preliminary investigation suggests that Khan used objectionable content with the word Modi,” said Bhinmal station house officer, Kailash Chandra Meena.

VHP members alleged that the post was offensive to the PM. “If the police don’t lodge an FIR then we will protest,” said Rao Vachan Singh, VHP Jalore district general secretary.

