Man held for obscene act in front of TV actress in Mumbai

Based on the complaint, an offence under IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered against the driver. (Representational Image) Based on the complaint, an offence under IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered against the driver. (Representational Image)

A 43-year-old driver of a luxury car was arrested for allegedly pleasuring himself in front of a TV actress near a school in suburban Vile Parle at Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. Jeevan Chaudhary, who works as a driver for a city businessman, was arrested on a complaint lodged by the actress after the incident on Monday, a police official said. The woman was speaking on phone in front of her residence which is located close to a school. Chaudhary parked his car just 100 feet away from her and started pleasuring himself, he said.

When the actor’s wife noticed the obscene act, she threw a bottle at him. But before she could catch him, Chaudhary sped off, the official said. However, the actor’s wife managed to note down the last four digits of the car’s registration number and this helped police track down the vehicle, he said. The actress, along with her husband – a known TV actor, later approached the Vile Parle police station and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, an offence under IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered against the driver. After examining the CCTV footage of the area, police tracked down Chaudhary and arrested him from Vile Parle within hours of the incident, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App