Latest News
  • Man held for objectionable Facebook posts on Yogi Adityanath

Man held for objectionable Facebook posts on Yogi Adityanath

Police said that objectionable comments and a picture of the chief minister was posted on the social media site

By: PTI | Sambhal | Published:May 23, 2017 7:33 pm

A man who allegedly made a fake Facebook account and posted derogatory content about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been arrested, police said today.

Responding to a complaint on May 15 that objectionable comments and a picture of the chief minister was posted on the social media site, police registered a case against a man called Sahil Malik, Nakkhasa SHO Devendra Sharma said.

However, detailed investigations revealed that the account was a fake one and had been made by Munazir. Consequently, Munazir was arrested and a case filed against him, Sharma added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 23: Latest News