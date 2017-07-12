Man held for molesting woman scribe in Mumbai

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman journalist working in an English daily in suburban Vile Parle, a senior police official said today. The incident took place on Monday night when the victim, who is in her thirties, was going towards Vile Parle railway station after visiting a relative.

According to police, the accused, identified as Sanjay Verma, works in a hotel as a waiter. The woman told the police that when she was walking on M G Road, the accused hit her from behind and tried to molest her. However, the woman dragged Verma to a nearby police chowki, he said. “The constables posted there called a police van and the woman as well as the accused were brought to Vile Parle police station,” he said.

According to police, although the journalist was initially not keen about filing a complaint, she decided to do so after consulting a senior police official. A case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered against Verma. The accused was arrested and produced in a local court yesterday, which remanded him in police custody, the official added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App