Man held for killing daughter over affair with neighbour

In a case of suspected honour killing, a man allegedly murdered his minor daughter Wednesday at Shekhzaad locality in Muzaffarnagar’s Charthawal police station area, reportedly because she was in a relationship with a youth from the same locality. The accused, Mohammad Jabbar, allegedly slit the throat of his 15-year-old daughter Gulbasan and dumped her body outside the house of Dilnawaz, a neighbour she was reportedly in a relationship with. Jabbar has been arrested.

SHO, Charthawal, Sanjeev Kumar said Jabbar is a cloth merchant and sells garments in weekly markets. Around 3 am on Wednesday, when Jabbar was not at home, his wife Shabeena heard voices from inside Gulbasan’s room, said the SHO.

“Shabeena bolted the room from outside and called up her husband. The youth and the girl inside the room started shouting. Locals gathered outside the house and called police. We reached at the spot and released the couple,” added the SHO.

Kumar added that Jabbar was upset when he learnt about the incident on reaching home on Wednesday morning. He then allegedly slit his daughter’s throat and dumped the body outside the boy’s house around 8 am.

“We have arrested the accused and deployed force in the area to maintain peace,” said Kumar, adding that an FIR of murder has been lodged against the accused, who has confessed to his crime and has said that he has no regrets.

