Man held for killing 5-yr-old boy

The accused then took the boy to the bank of the river Brahmani, a few metres from the victim’s house, and strangled him to death before throwing the body into the river The accused then took the boy to the bank of the river Brahmani, a few metres from the victim’s house, and strangled him to death before throwing the body into the river

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and strangulating a five-year-old boy at Berhampur village under Jenapur police station limits in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said. Tapan Dalei (25) was arrested for allegedly killing Maheswar Dalei, son of Pradipta Dalei of the village and a probe is on to ascertain the motive behind the killing, said Jenapur police station Inspector In-Charge, Jyoti Prakash Panda.

Tapan Dalei allegedly sneaked into the house of Maheswar at night on Monday when he was watching TV. Tapan lured the child out promising him chocolates, police said. The accused then took the boy to the bank of the river Brahmani, a few metres from the victim’s house, and strangled him to death before throwing the body into the river, he said.

Maheswar’s father Pradipta, a casual labourer, found his son missing during dinner time. Pradipta was in another room, while his wife was cooking in the kitchen when the incident occurred. Neighbours and family members, who began searching for the boy, found Tapan roaming on the river bank area in a suspicious manner. When questioned, he made contradictory statements, police said.

The same night, the villagers found the child’s body floating in the river. The father of the deceased filed an FIR with the police on Tuesday. Based on the report, police arrested the accused. During questioning, he confessed to have killed the boy. The police said Tapan and Pradipta are relatives and lived in adjacent houses. Police are in the process of ascertaining whether the crime was committed due to previous enmity. The body has been sent to Danagadi hospital for post mortem.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App