Man held for killing 22-year-old

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing to a 22-year-old youth in Vadodara after an

altercation.

According to police, Jayesh Vasava’s engagement was fixed a cousin of the accused. Investigators said, Vasava had allegedly abducted and raped the accused’s cousin and their families decided to engage the two as part of a compromise. The accused, however, objected it and confronted Vasava near Sonpur-Bapod toll booth Saturday evening.

Following an altercation, the man allegedly stabbed Vasava with a knife, leading to his death, police said. A case has been registered under the provisions of the IPC and also under the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now