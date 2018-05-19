Man held for extortion bid on former Gujarat minister

Representational Image (Source- File) Representational Image (Source- File)

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Morbi police on Friday arrested a 25-year-old man from Mumbai for allegedly threatening former minster and BJP leader Jayanti Kavadiya by posing as an associate of gangster Ravi Pujari and demanding Rs 5 lakh as extortion money from him. The man has been identified as Ashishkumar Sharma.

Kavadiya, who is a resident of Morbi, had lodged a police complaint on Wednesday, stating that a man claiming to be a member of Mumbai gangster Ravi Pujari rang him up and threatened him. The caller demanded Rs 5 lakh ransom and warned Kavadiya of “dire consequences” if his demand was not met.

Based on Kavadiya’s complaint, Morbi LCB sent a team to Mumbai. “Our team went to Mumbai and with the help of the Detection of Crime Branch of Ahmedabad and Mumbai police, we picked up Ashishkumar Sharma from Anand Vihar Thursday. He was brought to Morbi and has been arrested formally,” Rajesh Vyas, in-charge Inspector of Morbi LCB, said.

Sharma has been booked under IPC Section 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion). “Primary interrogation has revealed that Sharma is not part of Ravi Pujari’s gang but is associated with film and television production industry in Mumbai. He was facing financial crunch and to earn some quick money, threatened Kavadiya by identifying himself as an aide of the gangster,” Vyas said.

Kavadiya was the minister of state for rural development in the cabinet of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani till last year. However, he had opted out of the last Assembly elections.

