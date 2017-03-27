Man held for ‘duping’ people of Rs 10 lakh

Mumbai Police earlier this week arrested a man who allegedly cheated several people in the city of more than Rs 10 lakh. According to the police, he offered to secure jobs for several people at the Bombay High Court in exchange for a sum of money, but on receiving the money he did uphold his end of the deal. The police also arrested his sister in whose bank account the money was transferred.

According to the police, the complainant, Swapnil Chanekar (38), a driver living in Vasai, was introduced to the accused Hemant Nimbalkar (31) in January last year by his friend Jayashree Subedi. Nimbalkar allegedly claimed that he would help Chanekar secure a job as a driver, clerk or guard at the Bombay High Court.

The police said that Chanekar, his sister Ruchira and friends Anil Kharade, Deepak Badekar and Shivnath Kambli all agreed and paid Nimbalkar a total of Rs 1.73 lakh in March last year. The police added that they were directed to deposit the money into the account of Nimbalkar’s sister, Indumati Gholap, who lives in Satara.

When Chanekar did not hear from the accused for several months, he asked for his money to be returned, which Nimbalkar allegedly refused to do. Chanekar then registered a complaint at Azad Maidan police station. In the meantime, Gholap returned Rs 40,000 to Chanekar, pleading with him not to approach the police and offered to return the rest of the money, the police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd