Man held for charging money from families of flyover collapse victims: Minister

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Wednesday said a man was arrested for allegedly charging money from families at the BHU mortuary for handing over bodies of those killed in the Varanasi flyover collapse.

An official in Varanasi said the employee, who worked as a sweeper at mortuary, had allegedly demanded Rs 200 bribe from the families of two victims.

The official said an FIR was lodged against Banarasi at the Lanka Police Station on District Magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra’s instructions. The Class IV employee was suspended by the DM following a complaint against him.

At least 18 people were killed on Tuesday after a portion of the flyover being built by the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation collapsed on a busy road as it crushed a mini bus, cars and two-wheelers.

Terming the flyover collapse as “unfortunate”, Singh said a report was expected within 48 hours and strict action would be taken against those found guilty as it was a case of negligence.

He said the man was arrested for demanding money for handing over the bodies.

Singh said that his government had already initiated the process for the implementation of the National Health Protection Mission which aimed to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually.

He said the beneficiaries were identified on the basis of the Socio Economic and Caste Census 2011 and the programme would benefit about 1.20 crore families in the state.

“I don’t think we will face any challenges while implementing it. In fact, UP will be the backbone of this ambitious programme and our state will set an example for other states to follow,” he said.

He said the state’s first-ever health policy was finalised and it would be placed before the Cabinet for approval next week.

Singh was speaking on the sidelines of the Ayushman Bharat Healthcare Summit organised by India Virtual Hospital and Business World.

