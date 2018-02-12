Man held for breaking into bank claims he is President’s Bodyguard

A man arrested by Rajasthan police on charges of breaking into a bank in Jhunjhunu district has claimed that he is a member of the President’s Bodyguard.

According to police, the 27-year-old accused, identified as Sandeep Singh, was among four people who tried to break into the Gudhagaurji branch of UCO bank in the early hours of Saturday.

“We had received information from a local resident that some people were trying to break into the bank. The police managed to catch one of them, while three others ran away. Later, after questioning the arrested person, we traced and held all three of them,” said Jhunjhunu SP Manish Agarwal.

He added that Singh, a resident of Kishorepura in Jhunjhunu, has claimed that he is a member of the President’s Bodyguard. “… We can be sure about the veracity of his claims only after further investigation…at this point, his claim is unverified,” said Agarwal.

The police said that the other three people who been arrested have been identified as Sanjay Singh, Vikas and Shakti Singh.

“We have registered a case against the four under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC and are questioning them,” said Ashok Choudhary, SHO, Gudha police station, Jhunjhunu.

