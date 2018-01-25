Man held for allegedly spying for Pakistan, his handler at large

The Batala police Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old man from village Shikar Massian for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s ISI. The arrested man, Gianbir Singh, hold a diploma in diesel mechanics. He is unmarried and unemployed. His father is a farmer. His village, eight kilometres from the Indo-Pak border, is also headquarters for the BSF battalion.

According to the police, Gianbir was allegedly in touch with Pakistan’s ISI since November last year. He was allegedly lured into it by Shamsher Singh from village Jogi Cheema of Gurdaspur district. Shamsher Singh, also in his early 20s, is at large.

Gianbir Singh was allegedly sharing information regarding the movement of security forces along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab. Army intelligence had allegedly traced some calls to Pakistan from Shikar Massian village.

The police have registered a case under the Official Secrets Act against Gianbir at Kotli Surat Malhi police station.

