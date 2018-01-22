Man hacked to death by gang near Mangaluru

Latest News
The deceased has been identified as Shivraj, brother of one Bharatesh who is alleged to be a member of a notorious criminal gang in the city, police said

By: PTI | Mangaluru | Published: January 22, 2018 4:02 pm
A 45 year-old man was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at his house in Bengre near here Monday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Shivraj, brother of one Bharatesh who is alleged to be a member of a notorious criminal gang in the city, they said. Shivraj was sleeping on the terrace of his house when a three-member gang attacked him at around 4.30 AM. The attackers were suspected to be members of a rival gang opposed to the victim’s brother, they said.

