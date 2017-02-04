Man gunned down by 4 in Ghaziabad

A 30-year-old man has been shot dead outside his house allegedly by four persons in Tronica city here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place last night at around 8.30 PM in Chaman Vihar colony, SHO Tronica city B R Zaidi said.

Four bike-borne assailants arrived at the residence of victim Rahbar and called him out. As soon as he came out, they opened fire indiscriminately. Two bullets pierced in his chest and two in stomach, he said.

Rahbar was rushed to the GTB hospital where he was pronounced brought dead, the officer said. Prima facie, the incident seems to be a matter of old enmity, Zaidi said.

Eid Mohammad, the younger brother of Rahbar, has named Rajesh, Raju, Pradeep and Aakash in the FIR. No arrest has been made so far.