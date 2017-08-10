Man gets three years rigorous imprisonment for smuggling drug

Special judge Rajesh Kumar Gupta awarded the sentence to Mangilal Ahirwar in the case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (Source: File Photo) Special judge Rajesh Kumar Gupta awarded the sentence to Mangilal Ahirwar in the case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (Source: File Photo)

A special court here has awarded three years rigorous imprisonment to a person in a case of smuggling opium. Special judge Rajesh Kumar Gupta on Wednesday awarded the sentence to Mangilal Ahirwar in the case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, special public prosecutor P N Malakar said on Thursday.

Ahirwar was arrested on January 6, 2012 from Kalipeeth road area in the district following a tip-off that he was in possession of 1.5 kgs opium. Later, a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. After the trial, Ahirwar was awarded three years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000. In case he fails to deposit the fine, Ahirwar will have to undergo an additional sentence of one more year, the prosecutor added.

