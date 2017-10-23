Man gets three-year jail for possessing 200 grams of heroin

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

A man has been sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment for possessing 200 grams of heroin, with a Delhi court saying non-joining of independent witnesses was no ground to reject police’s testimony. Special NDPS Judge Narinder Kumar handed down the jail term to the man, an Uttar Pradesh native, holding him guilty under the provision of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“The evidence of police officials cannot be rejected per se merely because independent public witnesses are not associated and it puts the court on gaurd to scrutinize the statement of police officials with great care and caution,” the judge said and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

According to the prosecution, secret information was received by police officials that on April 12, 2016, the accused will be carrying 200 grams of heroin near the Kashmere Gate metro station. A raid was conducted and the accused was arrested.

The accused, however, denied the allegations claiming he was falsely implicated by the police. He also denied being arrested on the date as claimed by the prosecution.

