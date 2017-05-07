Man gets bail after father dies of shock

The case pertained to alleged fraud in payments during sale and purchase of a property in Shanti Niketan area of south west Delhi in 2015. (Representational Image) The case pertained to alleged fraud in payments during sale and purchase of a property in Shanti Niketan area of south west Delhi in 2015. (Representational Image)

An under trial, whose father died of shock after hearing the news of his arrest in an alleged fraud case, has been granted bail by a Delhi court.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma granted the relief to one Ajay Maini on a personal bond of Rs one lakh and surety of the like amount, saying that he cannot be kept in custody without trial as a punishment.

The court, however, directed the accused not to induce or threat any witness in the case and influence the probe.

During the arguments, Vijay Aggarwal, the counsel for the accused, told the court that his client was not required for further custodial interrogation.

In its order, the court also noted that there was a delay of more than one year in lodging of the FIR and he was in custody for around one month and also granted interim bail at earlier occasions in the matter.

The case pertained to alleged fraud in the payments during the sale and purchase of a property in Shanti Niketan area of south west Delhi in 2015.

The case was registered by a woman to whom the property belonged.

She had claimed that the accused had handed her over four cheques totalling more than Rs 10 crore in order to make the payments and got the property registered in his name.

However, the accused asked her not to present the cheques before bank as he sought some more time to arrange funds, she said, adding that cheques’ validity, meanwhile, got expired.

The accused, however, refused to pay the money later.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now