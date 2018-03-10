Man gets 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl

After a search, she was found screaming at a nearby jungle and the man standing in front of her. The man was beaten up by the locals and handed over to police, the prosecution said. After a search, she was found screaming at a nearby jungle and the man standing in front of her. The man was beaten up by the locals and handed over to police, the prosecution said.

A local court has sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl on February 25.

Tapas Majumdar (40) was awarded the jail term and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on him by Additional District Judge (II), POCSO court, Manash Basu on Friday.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred when a couple along with their daughter had gone to attend a wedding ceremony at Sonatala area of Nadia district.

There, the girl went missing. After a search, she was found screaming at a nearby jungle and the man standing in front of her. The man was beaten up by the locals and handed over to police, the prosecution said.

