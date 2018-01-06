Man gets 10-year sentence for sexually abusing 13-year-old

38-year-old accused abused victim for more than 4 years 38-year-old accused abused victim for more than 4 years

A SPECIAL court sentenced a 38-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl for over four years.

The accused, who lived in the same neighbourhood as the victim, would allegedly approach her during the times when she was alone and touch her inappropriately. This began in 2011. He also purportedly told her that he loved her and wanted to marry her. In 2012, he took her to his friend’s home and allegedly raped her. The victim, in her deposition, told the court that he had threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

Even as the victim found out that the accused was married, he told her that he would marry her too. She said in her deposition that in 2015, the accused began beating her with a belt and a pipe.

She then informed her mother, who approached the police. When the victim was sent for a medical examination, it was revealed that she was being sexually abused, and an FIR was registered.

On Friday, special judge Rekha Pandhare convicted the accused under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, while acquitting him under Sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court also reprimanded family members of the accused, who had brought his daughter to the court and

made her plead before the judge for leniency.

