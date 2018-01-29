Man falls off bridge in Chennai airport, dies

A 29-year-old man today fell to death from a bridge at the airport here, police said. The deceased man hailing from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh had come to board a domestic flight when the incident

happened, they said.

The incident occurred near gate no. 4 of the domestic terminal when the man who was standing atop the bridge

suddenly slipped and fell down, they said, adding he died on the spot.

