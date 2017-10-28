#CoalBuryingGoa
Man evading arrest for six years held in Jammu and Kashmir

Shokit Ali of Nangali Poonch was held in a raid Friday, Police said

By: PTI | Jammu | Published:October 28, 2017 3:45 pm
Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man, who had been evading arrest for six years, from Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir over his alleged role in rioting. Shokit Ali of Nangali Poonch was held in a raid yesterday, they said.

A case under section 341 (wrongful confinement), 323 (causing injuries), 147 (rioting), 427 (causing damage to property) and 447 (criminal trespass) of Ranbir Panel Code (RPC) had been registered against the accused in Poonch police station, they added.

