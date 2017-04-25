Man dupes medical college aspirant, held

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly duping an aspirant of Rs 40 lakh on the pretext of getting him a seat in a medical college. This is second arrest in the case.

The accused was identified as Sudip Dey, a resident of Salt lake area. Main accused Ayan Bose was arrested in the first week of this month. The cheating case was lodged by Shelly Sarkar of Haridevpur, said police. The FIR said the accused had taken about Rs 40 lakh from the complainant.

“About Rs 26 rupees was transferred through RTGS, the concerned account has been frozen,” said DC (Behala) Meraj Khalid.

