Man duped of Rs 7 lakh by fake MHA official

The Delhi Police have booked a man for allegedly duping a person of Rs seven lakh over a year by pretending to be a Home Ministry official and promising a job for his relative in the ministry.

35-year-old Mohd Subhan was booked on a complaint by Vijay Chaudhary who alleged that the imposter had promised to get a job for one of his relatives in the MHA, police said.

Watch What Else Is making News

Initially, Subhan told Chaudhary that he would get his relative a job in MHA. Later Subhan also told Chaudhary that he wanted to start a business with him, they said.

An FIR was lodged on February 17, almost a month after the victim approached the police in Farsh Bazar area of Seelampur in northeast Delhi.

Chaudhary had approached the police on January 19 after he realised that Subhan had been making false promises to him and duping him since last year, police said.

Officials said they have send the ‘identity cards’ shown by Subhan to Chaudhary for examination. Subhan has not been arrested yet, they added.