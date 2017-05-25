Man dies while riding slide: Cops book Aquatica officials for negligence

KOLKATA POLICE on Wednesday registered an FIR against the authorities of Aquatica water park following the death of a man while enjoying a ride. Sources said Ajay Shah, a resident of Prince Anwar Shah Road, had gone to Aquatica with his wife, daughter and brother on May 16. Ajay, who weighed around 90 kg, went to ride a slide with his brother around 3 pm. After sometime, though his brother came down, Ajay was reportedly found unconscious on the slide.

He was rushed to Khusi Nursing Home, from where he was referred to Medica Hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

“A case under Section 304A (death by negligence ) and 34 (act done by several person in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC was registered against the authorities of Aquatica and also against the doctors of Khusi Nursing Home,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg.

Police registered the FIR based on a complaint lodged by Ajay’s wife Shital.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now