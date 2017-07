Angered by the incident, villagers of Bhargi protested against the Power Development Department (PDD) in the area for their alleged negligence (Source: Google Maps) Angered by the incident, villagers of Bhargi protested against the Power Development Department (PDD) in the area for their alleged negligence (Source: Google Maps)

A man was killed and three others were injured on Tuesday after they were electrocuted by a faulty transformer here, police said. Angered by the incident, villagers of Bhargi protested against the Power Development Department (PDD) in the area for their alleged negligence. A case has been registered against the concerned department following the incident.

