Man dies of cardiac arrest after neighbour fires in air

By: PTI | Malegaon | Published:August 10, 2017 10:00 pm
A 56-year-old teacher died of cardiac arrest after his neighbour allegedly threatened him with a sharp weapon and fired a round in air while they were quarrelling, the police said on Thursday. The incident occurred last evening when Kishor Shewale (39), an ex-serviceman, and Suresh Kale were fighting over some issue.

In a fit of rage, Shewale threatened Kale, who was posted as the secondary teacher in a school in Adhar Khurd village, with a sharp-edged weapon and also fired a round in air from his revolver, an official of the Camp Police Station said.

Immediately after the incident, Kale suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the official said. A case was registered against Shewale, but no arrest has been made so far.

