Man dies in scuffle in suburban Goregaon

(Representatioanal Photo) (Representatioanal Photo)

A 25-year-old man died following a scuffle between two groups after a dispute over a petty issue at hookah parlour in suburban Goregaon, a senior police official said on Sunday. The victim, Mayur Panchal, along with his six to seven friends, all residents of Jogeshwari, had gone to the hookah parlour at around 4.30 am on Sunday, a senior official attached to Goregaon police station said.

There one of Panchal’s friend accidentally pushed a person sitting on another table, this led to an argument between the victim’s friends and around 10 others belonging to the opposite side, he said.

Following the incident both the groups were asked to leave the parlour, the official said.

However, their fight continued outside the parlour and in the melee one of persons hit Panchal in his abdomen with a sharp weapon, the official said.

Panchal sustained severe injury in the incident and was rushed to hospital where is succumbed to his wounds during the course of treatment, he said.

Police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and rioting against unknown persons, the official said, adding, further investigation into the matter is underway.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App