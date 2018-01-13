Supreme Crisis
  • Maharashtra: Man dies after horse kicks him in the face

Maharashtra: Man dies after horse kicks him in the face

The man died during treatment at a local hospital, officials added.

By: PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: January 13, 2018 9:52 pm
Picture for representational purpose 
Top News

A 25-year-old man died on Saturday after he was kicked in the face by a horse. Shaikh Arif Shaikh Hanif, a resident of Baijipura in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, was at his friend Yousuf Khan’s horse training facility in the city’s Kiradpura locality when the incident happened, said police.

They said that the man was trying to touch the horse when the animal kicked him in the face. He died during treatment at a local hospital, officials added.

A case of accidental death was registered with the Jinsi police station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 13: Latest News