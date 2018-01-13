Maharashtra: Man dies after horse kicks him in the face

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A 25-year-old man died on Saturday after he was kicked in the face by a horse. Shaikh Arif Shaikh Hanif, a resident of Baijipura in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, was at his friend Yousuf Khan’s horse training facility in the city’s Kiradpura locality when the incident happened, said police.

They said that the man was trying to touch the horse when the animal kicked him in the face. He died during treatment at a local hospital, officials added.

A case of accidental death was registered with the Jinsi police station.

