Man dies on board IndiGo’s Ahmedabad-Kochi flight

An Indigo flight from Ahmedabad to Kochi made an emergency landing on Vadodara airport on Tuesday afternoon after a 38-year-old passenger suffered a heart attack on board, shortly after the take-off. Airport officials confirmed that the flight was approaching Surat when the emergency was sounded and the flight returned to Vadodara to make the emergency landing.

The incident occurred at noon on Tuesday when Jagdish Pandya, a resident of Bhavnagar, boarded the 11.20 am Indigo flight from Ahmedabad to Kochi. Shortly after the take-off, Pandya complained of chest pain and uneasiness. A medical representative by profession, Pandya was traveling with a group of medical marketing colleagues as well as a doctor on board. Vadodara Airport officials said that while they had received the communication to clear the runway for emergency landing, the doctor travelling with Pandya tried to revive him on the flight by also administering oxygen. However, Pandya had collapsed before the flight landed, officials said.

Vadodara Airport Director Charan Singh told The Indian Express, “The emergency landing happened at around 11:57 am. The flight was nearing Surat when it turned back to land in Vadodara. The passenger suffered from aerophobia and had already lost pulse by the time he was deplaned.” According to Singh, Pandya was healthy and fine when he boarded the flight in Ahmedabad, but he developed discomfort during the take-off and mentioned to his colleagues his fear of flying.

Pandya was rushed to the SSG hospital in Vadodara, where he was declared dead on arrival.

