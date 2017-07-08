Man gets trapped between train and Mumbai platform, dies

The CCTV camera footage showed that Atra was carrying loose change and a water bottle, when he tried to board the train but lost his balance and fell in the gap between the train and the platform.(Screengrab of the CCTV footage) The CCTV camera footage showed that Atra was carrying loose change and a water bottle, when he tried to board the train but lost his balance and fell in the gap between the train and the platform.(Screengrab of the CCTV footage)

A 40-year-old man on Saturday was crushed to death after he got trapped between platform six at Borivli station and the Gujarat Mail, according toa report in the Hindustan Times. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral. In the video, the man, Mahesh Atra, can be seen rolling six times before disappearing under the train and being crushed.

Atra is reportedly a resident of Ahmedabad, who came to the city to attend a business meeting in Bhiwandi. On Saturday, he was travelling back home when he stepped down from the train to buy a bottle of water. The CCTV camera footage showed that Atra was carrying loose change and a water bottle, when he tried to board the train but lost his balance and fell in the gap between the train and the platform.

According to Government railway police force (GRPF) officials, Atra’s body was unrecognisable after the ordeal he had encountered.

