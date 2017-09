The SUV that ran over the pedestrian. (ANI Photo) The SUV that ran over the pedestrian. (ANI Photo)

A pedestrian died in Karnataka after being run over by an SUV in which the son of former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa was travelling, news agency ANI reported. A case has been registered at the Nyamati Police Station.

Raghavendra is an MLA from the Shikaripura constituency from where his father was elected to the state Assembly seven times. He became the MLA after winning the bypoll from the constituency in 2014.

More details awaited.

