Man detained for abusive posts against Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule

A 34-year-old man was detained for allegedly posting abusive comments against NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his MP daughter Supriya Sule, police said. Police on Tuesday detained Walchand Geete, a resident of Surendra Nagar in Dhantoli area of the city, for allegedly posting objectionable and abusive comments against Pawars by tagging their twitter accounts.

“On the basis of the complaint received, Geete was called to the police station. He was questioned and then allowed to go,” Nandanvan Police Station senior inspector Manik Nalavade said.

The complaint regarding the abusive tweets was received by Nandanvan Police in the city on November 16, the inspector said without elaborating.

The tweets were posted on November 15 between 11.37 PM and 11.50 PM.

A case was registered against Geete under various sections of the IPC and under Information Technology Act.

