Man detained by police for vandalism at Ranchi temple

A 45-year-old man has been detained for allegedly vandalising at a place of worship in Sariya police station area in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Monday night. Five persons from another community have also been detained for allegedly torching a couple of poultry shops in retaliation to the vandalism. Security personnel have been deployed in the area and peace committee meetings have been held to maintain calm. According to police, one Sikandar Ansari allegedly entered the temple late on Monday night and damaged some things there. Local residents caught him and beat him up. He was later handed over to the police. As the word spread, a mob gathered at the spot and set afire a couple of poultry shops operating out of shanties.

Following information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

“Complaints have been registered by both the sides. One person who had allegedly entered the temple, has been detained. Five persons allegedly involved in rioting have also been detained. The police acted promptly and brought the situation under control within a short time. We are interrogating the detained to ascertain the reason behind the incident,” said Giridih SP Akhilesh B Verrior.

