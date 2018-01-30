Man declared ‘dead’ in Kasganj speaks up: ‘People were using me to incite violence’

Rahul Upadhyay. Gajendra Yadav Rahul Upadhyay. Gajendra Yadav

He sat in Kotwali police station at Kasganj, camera lenses trained at him. Asked a question, he reiterated what should have been obvious but was no longer the case. “I assure you, I am alive.”

Rahul Upadhyay (24) was declared dead by “rumour mongers” on social media, according to police. The “news” was carried in a number of newspapers. The 24-year-old media graduate from Noida, who now runs a small news outlet, received a phone call on Saturday, asking him if was dead. “I thought someone was joking. Then I received another call, and another. That is when I realised something was wrong.”

From a family of farmers, Upadhyay was at home in his Nagla Khanji village in Aligarh. He received snapshots of social media images announcing his death. “I realised there were people who were using me to try and instigate further violence. The narrative was about Hindus being killed and I reached out to police.”

IG, Aligarh, Sanjeev Gupta on Monday requested Upadhyay to meet as many mediapersons as possible. “Contrary to rumours spread on social media, Rahul Upadhyay is alive,” he told reporters. “There was no person of this name living in the area, let alone being injured in the violence. But there were some who were trying to spread these rumours. We have made four arrests,” he told The Indian Express.

Upadhyay, the rumours claimed, died with Abhishek Gupta in communal clashes in Kasganj on Friday. The violence was triggered by a march to mark Republic Day. Sparring groups of Hindus and Muslims, who started with hurling stones, later fired shots, which left Gupta (22) dead. The next day saw a second spate of violence during which several Muslim-owned shops were gutted in retaliation to Gupta’s death.

Police have detained 82 people and arrested 31 persons. No arrests have been made under the charges of murder yet, police said. Meanwhile, a reporter of a TV channel was allegedly shoved by relatives of Gupta on Monday. IG Gupta said, “The family was not happy with the coverage done by this channel. It was good that police were able to prevent an untoward incident.”

