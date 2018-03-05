Man taken into custody for making death threat to Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

A 30-year-old man, believed to be mentally disturbed, was taken into custody on Monday for allegedly issuing a death threat to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over phone here, police said. CPI(M) Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan received the threat call at the party office on Sunday, a PTI report said.

Jayarajan informed the police about the call and investigations revealed that it was made by Vijesh Kumar, hailing from Payyanur in the district, police said. They said Kumar was suspected to be mentally disturbed and there were previous instances when he used the mobile phone of his mother and sister for making prank calls.

