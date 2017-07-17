Man convicted of stalking minor gets 1-day punishment

Source: Google Map Source: Google Map

IN A recent order passed by a special court in Thane, a 20-year-old man convicted of sexual harassment was sentenced to “suffer till court rises”. The day-long punishment meant the accused could walk free after the court proceedings for the day concluded. The accused was found guilty under Section 354 (D) (stalking) of the IPC and Section 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The maximum punishment under both these sections is up to three years. In case of stalking, if it is the second conviction, the punishment may extend to five years as per an amendment made to the IPC section.

In 2016, the accused lived in the same building complex as the victim, a Class X student. According to the prosecution, the victim was studying in a school in Kalyan and would attend school from 7 am to noon. She would then go to a tuition class in the evening. The prosecution claimed that the accused kept insisting that the victim become his friend. He professed his love for her and threatened to kill her if she refused. The victim informed her mother after which the accused was given a warning. Despite this, the accused stalked her. It was then that a police complaint was lodged.

The court ruled that there was no evidence that the complaint was false. “There appears no love relations, therefore, considering the nature of offence alleged and the evidence, prosecution has succeeded in proving the offence but partly,” the special POCSO court said in the order. On hearing the accused on the point of sentence, the court observed, “He submitted that lenient view be taken as he has to search for a job.” It then sentenced him to “suffer till the rising of the court” and slapped a fine of Rs 200. The court said that he would have to suffer imprisonment for seven days if he failed to pay the fine.

